Man charged with murdering his mother had only been released from prison a week earlier

Flowers left at Rachel Simpson murder scene on the Castlereagh Road

​​A man charged with murdering his mother at a house in east Belfast had only been released from prison a week earlier, a court heard today.

The body of 43-year-old Rachel Simpson was discovered in a garage beside the property on Castlereagh Road last Friday.

Nathan Simpson appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court accused of her murder.

The 21-year-old defendant, whose address was given as Castlereagh Road in the city, entered the dock in handcuffs and wearing a grey custody tracksuit.

When asked if he understood the allegations against him, Simpson replied: “Yes, your honour.”

As other members of the victim’s family watched on from the public gallery, an investigating detective sergeant said he could connect the accused to the murder charge.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged killing were disclosed during the brief hearing.

Defence solicitor Chris McCann did not question the detective or seek bail for his client due to the lack of any suitable address.

“This case highlights a broader issue in relation to accommodation being available for prisoners (after) custody,” he told the court.

“Mr Simpson had been released from prison seven days before (this incident).”

Mr McCann claimed the authorities had months to prepare, but attempts to locate alternative accommodation had “proved fruitless”.