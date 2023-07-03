News you can trust since 1737
Man charged with wounding with intent to cause GBH after Stabbing incident at Portadown house

Detectives in Lurgan have charged a 49-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

He is due to appear via videolink at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday 3rd July. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charge comes after a stabbing incident at a house in the West Street area of Portadown, on July 1 where a man aged in his 40's sustained a stab wound to his back.

