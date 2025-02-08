Man dies days after alleged Strabane assault
The Police Service of Northern Ireland were alerted that 31-year-old Stephen Holmes had been assaulted in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane at approximately 3.15am on Monday .
Mr Holmes was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died as a result of his injuries on Saturday.
The PSNI have upgraded their probe to a murder investigation.
Another man had appeared in court in connection with the incident.
Detective Inspector Griffin said: "Charges concerning a 31-year-old man who appeared before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 6th February in connection with the investigation, will now be reviewed by officers."
The PSNI said Mr Holmes was from the Strabane area.