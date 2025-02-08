Man dies days after alleged Strabane assault

31-year-old Stephen Holmes from the Strabane area who died in hospital on Saturday after he was seriously assaulted in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane on Monday February 3

A man has died in hospital in Northern Ireland as a result of injuries he sustained in an alleged assault five days ago

The Police Service of Northern Ireland were alerted that 31-year-old Stephen Holmes had been assaulted in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane at approximately 3.15am on Monday .

Mr Holmes was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died as a result of his injuries on Saturday.

The PSNI have upgraded their probe to a murder investigation.

Another man had appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Griffin said: "Charges concerning a 31-year-old man who appeared before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 6th February in connection with the investigation, will now be reviewed by officers."