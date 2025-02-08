Man dies days after alleged Strabane assault

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 8th Feb 2025, 18:01 BST
31-year-old Stephen Holmes from the Strabane area who died in hospital on Saturday after he was seriously assaulted in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane on Monday February 3placeholder image
31-year-old Stephen Holmes from the Strabane area who died in hospital on Saturday after he was seriously assaulted in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane on Monday February 3
A man has died in hospital in Northern Ireland as a result of injuries he sustained in an alleged assault five days ago

The Police Service of Northern Ireland were alerted that 31-year-old Stephen Holmes had been assaulted in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane at approximately 3.15am on Monday .

Most Popular

Mr Holmes was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died as a result of his injuries on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI have upgraded their probe to a murder investigation.

Another man had appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Griffin said: "Charges concerning a 31-year-old man who appeared before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 6th February in connection with the investigation, will now be reviewed by officers."

The PSNI said Mr Holmes was from the Strabane area.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice