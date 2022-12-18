Man due in court charged with possession of an offensive weapon
Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a 32-year-old man with possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
By Roderick McMurray
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Dec 2022, 11:08am
He is due to appear at Newry magistrates court on Monday 19th December.
The charges follow a search carried out in the Banbridge area on Saturday 17th December, during which multiple items were seized.
The PSNI said that, in line with normal procedure, all charges are to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.