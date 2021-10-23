Man due in court over murder of Brian Coulter in Magherafelt

He is expected to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Monday, October 25.

Sixty-two-year-old Mr Coulter was found in his home at Sandy Braes on Monday afternoon.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team have been questioning a man in connection with the murder who was arrested close by following the discovery on Monday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of the murder investigation at Sandy Braes, Magherafelt.

---

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.