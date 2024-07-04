Man extradited from Ballymena to Romania to serve a six-year and four month prison sentence for aggravated theft
The statement from the PSNI says the man is wanted to serve a six-year and four month prison sentence in Romania for aggravated theft.
He was arrested in the Ballymena area on 27th November 2019 and extradition proceedings have completed with his successful extradition to Romania.
Sergeant Davey from the Police Service's International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those wanted in other jurisdictions.
"In this case, we worked closely with the National Crime Agency and Romanian authorities to locate, arrest and subsequently extradite this subject."If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the extradition courts.
"Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”