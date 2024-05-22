Man extradited to Republic of Ireland to stand trial for drugs offences that occurred in the Kilkenny area in 2012
The man was arrested in the South Belfast area in March this year, and today has completed the extradition proceedings with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.
Sergeant Davey from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit, said: “We continue to work with closely with An Garda Siochana to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition.
“Our message is clear: Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions, and we will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”