Man extradited to Republic of Ireland to stand trial for offences including robbery, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply
These offences occurred in the Dublin area in 2021 and 2022.
The man was arrested in the east Belfast area last week, and today he has completed the extradition proceedings with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.
Sergeant Davey from the Police Service’s International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition.
“Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue those who are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”