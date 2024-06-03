Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have today, Monday 3rd June, extradited a 30-year-old man from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland.

He is wanted to stand trial there for offences including robbery, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

These offences occurred in the Dublin area in 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

arrested man with cuffed hands behind prison bars

The man was arrested in the east Belfast area last week, and today he has completed the extradition proceedings with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.

Sergeant Davey from the Police Service’s International Policing Unit said: “We continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition.