Fiachra Ó Faoláin.

Tributes have been paid online after the tragic death of Fiachra O Faolain who it is understood entered Carrick Lough in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy around 11pm on Saturday.

A tribute added today from PM Engineering Limited in Ballygawley posted: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we learn of the death of our young colleague and friend, Fiachra Ó Faoláin, who tragically passed away on Saturday evening.

"The Directors and staff of PM Engineering Ltd, pass on their deepest condolences to Fiachra’s family during this devastating and difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fiachra’s parents Fiona and Shane. To his siblings Dearbhla, Roisín, Méabh, Dáithí and Dualtách. Also, to the wider Ó Faoláin and Gildernew families.

"Fiachra, a young talented engineer, was involved in many elements of the business and worked on all types of engineering projects.

"From welding many different types of steel structures, to fitting out final assemblies in the workshop and even out on site with the installation crews to many different parts of the country.

"Fiachra had no problem taking on anything that he was tasked to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fiachra was a great character about the workplace and his wit and laughter will be greatly missed, that’s for sure. A very likeable lad, who had time for everyone about the place, no matter who they were.

Rest in peace Fiachra.”

Another tribute from Derrylatinee St. Francis' school says: “A dark cloud currently hangs over our whole school community with the news of Fiachra Ó Faoláin’s tragic death.

"Fiachra was a past pupil of Derrylatinee and is remembered fondly by staff for his cheeky grin and love of life.

"At this difficult time, we keep in our thoughts and prayers Fiachra’s parents, his siblings and his whole family circle especially his cousins who are current pupils of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also remember Fiachra’s former classmates. May they gather strength in their collective memories of Fiachra as they prepare for tough days, weeks and months ahead.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”

Another post from the Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club said they were devastated ‘to hear today of the passing of our former underage player Fiachra Ó Faoláin’.

‘Our Committee, members, players & coaches - who mentored Fiachra are saddened by this tragic news.

‘Our deepest heartfelt sympathy to his parents Club Members, Sponsors & Supporters Fiona & Shane, his twin sister Dearbhla, our former player Dáithí & current player Dualtách, fellow camogs Roisín & Méabh and the entire Ó Faoláin & Gildernew families.

‘Your Club is lost for words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are with you all at this difficult time & share in your grief.

‘A Mhuire na nGael gui ar a anam usal.’

A post from Fiachra’s uncle, Colm Gildernew, said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of our nephew Fiachra Ó Faoláin after a tragic accident in Carrick Lough on Saturday evening.

"Our immediate thoughts are with Fiachra’s mummy, our sister Fiona, daddy Shane and his siblings Dearbhla, Roisín, Méabh, Dáithí and Dualtách and the wider Ó Faoláin and Gildernew families at this immensely difficult time.

"Fiachra was a much loved, loving and caring young man with a bright future ahead of him and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On behalf of Fiachra’s family, and our wider family circle, I want to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to the emergency services for all of their efforts and support.

"As the family begins to process this devastating and unimaginable loss, I would urge the media to respect their request for privacy at this time.