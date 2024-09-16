Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious assault on a man in Belfast.

A PSNI spokesman said that a report was received shortly after 9pm on Sunday, 15th September that a man, aged in his 30s, was found seriously injured in an alleyway just off the Azamor Street area of north Belfast.

Officers attended the scene and the man was located with lacerations to his head and broken arms and legs.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries by colleagues in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The victim remains in a stable condition at this time.

The statement adds that an investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.

It adds that horrific violence has been inflicted on this man that will leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. No good comes from this – ever.

Anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1575 15/09/24.

Police are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area yesterday evening, Sunday 15th September.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/