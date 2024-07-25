Man freed after arrest following arson attack on homeless charity in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man arrested by officers investigating an arson attack on a homelessness charity in west Belfast has been released on bail.

The Welcome Organisation centre on Townsend Street was significantly damaged in the early hours of Tuesday when a stolen Volkswagen Golf was rammed in reverse into the shutters and then set alight.

The man, aged in his 40s, was detained on Wednesday morning on suspicion of arson and related offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday morning, police said he had been released to allow more time for officers to make inquiries.

General image of a PSNI officer

Police are also probing menacing graffiti making threats to anyone involved in repairing the damage to the Welcome centre building.

Officers are investigating the graffiti that was daubed on a wall in the nearby Milford Close area.

Police received a report about the incident around 1.20am on Wednesday .