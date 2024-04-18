Watch more of our videos on Shots!

News about the incident was relayed on NI Road Policing and Safety social media page.

The post says: “While patrolling the M1 this morning, officers from Mahon Road station observed this van veering towards the hard shoulder as we approached it.

"The reason why became obvious when we were alongside it.

"The driver was holding a mobile phone in his hand with a video playing on it while he was driving.

"Despite his claims that we're just "tax collectors for the state", he was issued with a penalty notice for £205 and has received 6 penalty points on his licence.