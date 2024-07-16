Man in 30s found with injuries to his head and his wrist in Railway Street area of Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Lisburn are appealing for information in relation to a report of a man being located injured in the Railway Street area of the city on Saturday evening, July 13th.

Inspector Burke said: “It was reported shortly after 10.50pm that a man aged in his 30s had been located in the area with injuries to his head and his wrist.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and saw what happened, or from any drivers who were travelling in the area between 10.30pm and 11pm and captured any dash cam footage.