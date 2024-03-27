Man in 40s injured after being assaulted by armed man in Woodbrook Avenue area of Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was reported that sometime between 11.30pm and midnight that a man aged in his 40s was approached by another man and assaulted. It was reported that the suspect had a weapon, which the victim grabbed, resulting in a gash to his hand.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dashcam or mobile footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 115 of 26/03/24.