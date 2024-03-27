Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This morning the Met Office said: “This yellow warning has been updated, with the end time extended to 1300 today

"A further 15-20 mm of rain is expected”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning says there will be “persistent rain bringing some impacts to travel and infrastructure overnight and for a time Wednesday”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning is now in place from 6pm yesterday (Tuesday) today to 1pm today (Wednesday).

They ask the public to be aware of “rain across eastern parts of Northern Ireland” adding that the severity of the rainfall is now “medium”.

The Met Office add that the public should expect that: bus and train services will probably be affected affected with journey times taking longer; spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer; flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.

Flooding in 2021

AND yet another Yellow Weather warning has been issued for Thursday March 28 in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It warns the public of a Yellow warning for rain from 7am on Thursday to 5pm.

It says that “heavy rain may bring impacts to travel and infrastructure on Thursday”.

And people should expect

Flooding on Balmoral Avenue in south Belfast after continuous rain overnight in 2021Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer

spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer

some interruption to power supplies and other services

a few homes and businesses flooded

Meanwhile holidaymakers have been told to expect a “disappointing” run-up to Easter as high winds and heavy rainfall across the UK will leave some areas at risk of flooding.

The Met Office has warned of “unsettled” conditions throughout the week, with strong winds and heavy downpours brought on by low pressure.

Rainfall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather is then expected to get worse from Wednesday, with most areas seeing showers and stronger winds throughout the day and into Thursday.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said the conditions were not out of the ordinary for this time of year but confirmed the wet winter had left experts “monitoring” areas which could be prone to flooding – particularly in the South West.

He said: “The winter has left some land quite saturated. We may have to issue a rainfall warning in the south-western areas of England, but we will continue to monitor this.

“If necessary, it would be up to the Environment Agency to issue a flood warning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morgan also urged holidaymakers looking to get away for Easter to “keep an eye” on the weather.

He said: “It’s a disappointing forecast for people hoping to go on a staycation, but these conditions are likely to lift as the low pressure starts to move away.

Sheltering from the rain

“This means we could start to see highs of 15C or 16C as we move into and past the weekend. So, it’s not all doom and gloom.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “It’s another very unsettled week for much of the UK, with heavy, blustery showers, longer spells of rain and also some strong winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of hazards in the current forecast, we’re continuing to keep an eye on some of the expected rainfall totals as they build up through the week, with some places in the south still quite sensitive to rainfall amounts due to the wet winter many have experienced.

“We will also need to monitor the winds with the potential for gales to develop around some coastal areas of the north at first, then later some south-western areas, especially as these may coincide with some high tides.”

The conditions follow one of the wettest winters seen in the UK but the warmest February on record for England and Wales.