Man in court charged with assault on police and possession of a an article with a blade or point in a public place amongst other charges

Published 27th Feb 2025, 06:58 BST

A man has been charged to court in connection with a report he was armed with knives, and other related offences in the Dunmurry area on Tuesday, 25th February.

The 23-year-old has been charged with possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, two counts of theft, criminal damage and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He has also been further charged with two counts of assault on police, resisting police, common assault and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 27th February).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

