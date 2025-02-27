A man has been charged to court in connection with a report he was armed with knives, and other related offences in the Dunmurry area on Tuesday, 25th February.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has been charged with possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, two counts of theft, criminal damage and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He has also been further charged with two counts of assault on police, resisting police, common assault and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 27th February).