Man in court charged with assault on police and possession of a an article with a blade or point in a public place amongst other charges
The 23-year-old has been charged with possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, two counts of theft, criminal damage and threatening or abusive behaviour.
He has also been further charged with two counts of assault on police, resisting police, common assault and possession of a Class A controlled drug.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 27th February).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.