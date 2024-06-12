Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital after he was found seriously injured in a property in the Queens Avenue area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday evening, 11th June.

A man, aged in his 20s, is in a serious condition in hospital after he was found seriously injured in a property in the Queens Avenue area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday evening, 11th June.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Medical treatment was given to the man for injuries caused to his upper body area, as well as his hands and ankles. He was subsequently transported to hospital from the scene where he remains at this time.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 40-year-old woman and 31-year-old man have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the investigation. They remain in custody as enquiries continue.

“Officers will be present in the Newtownabbey area today conducting further enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the nature of the man’s injuries. We would ask anyone with any information or dash-cam footage of the area or who noticed anything suspicious, to call them on 101 quoting reference number 1314 11/06/24.”