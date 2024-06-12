Man in his 20s in serious condition in hospital after being found seriously injured in a property in the Queens Avenue area of Newtownabbey
A man, aged in his 20s, is in a serious condition in hospital after he was found seriously injured in a property in the Queens Avenue area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday evening, 11th June.
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Medical treatment was given to the man for injuries caused to his upper body area, as well as his hands and ankles. He was subsequently transported to hospital from the scene where he remains at this time.“
A 40-year-old woman and 31-year-old man have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the investigation. They remain in custody as enquiries continue.
“Officers will be present in the Newtownabbey area today conducting further enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the nature of the man’s injuries. We would ask anyone with any information or dash-cam footage of the area or who noticed anything suspicious, to call them on 101 quoting reference number 1314 11/06/24.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/