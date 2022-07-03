Man in his 60s struck with a hammer during aggravated burglary in County Antrim

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported just before 7.25pm the occupant of a house in the Kilmakevit Crescent area noticed a man outside the property.

“The man gained entry to the house and struck the victim, aged in his sixties, a number of times with a hammer before making off on foot empty-handed. The injured party sustained injuries to his head and legs which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The suspect is described as being around 5’ 10” in height and of medium build, with fair hair. He was wearing a black bomber jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured hat and a blue facemask.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference 1597 of 3/7/22.”