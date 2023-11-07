Man in his 70s extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland to stand trial on allegations of child sex offences

The PSNI has tonight announced that a man in his 70s has been extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland to face child sex charges.

They didn’t name the man.

They said he was detained in Poland on August 29 on an extradition warrant issued in Northern Ireland.

As of today, he is back on NI soil.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday, November 8).

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This extradition is an example that shows our continued determination and commitment to work with international law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders before the courts here in Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to work with our partners and use all the tools available to return wanted persons.