Man is arrested after car break-ins in Armagh

Police make arrest

​Police have arrested a man following the report of two cars being broken into in Armagh.​

Inspector Lawson, said: “Officers received a report at around 11.05pm on Saturday 10th May that a man was breaking into cars in the Drumbreda Avenue and Loughgall Road areas.

“The first car that had reportedly been broken into was a black Audi, parked outside a property in the Drumbreda Avenue area, with a sum of money reported as stolen.

“The second car, a white Volkswagen Golf, parked in the Loughgall Road area, had also been broken into, with an electronic device taken, before the suspect made off in the direction of St Brigids Hill.

“Officers attended and located the suspect. Following a short pursuit on foot, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft from vehicle and possessing article with blade or point in public place.