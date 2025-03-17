Man is due in court charged with attempted murder after a domestic assault

The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates court on Monday. Pic credit: Google

​A man is due to appear in court today charged with attempted murder after a domestic incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Public Protection Branch said that they had charged a man to court following what they described as a “serious domestic assault in Magheralin”.

The incident took place on Friday, March 14.

The man, who police say is aged 29, has been charged both with attempted murder and domestic abuse.

He is scheduled to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court today.