Man is due in court charged with attempted murder after a domestic assault

Published 17th Mar 2025, 05:51 BST
The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates court on Monday. Pic credit: Google
​A man is due to appear in court today charged with attempted murder after a domestic incident.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Public Protection Branch said that they had charged a man to court following what they described as a “serious domestic assault in Magheralin”.

The incident took place on Friday, March 14.

The man, who police say is aged 29, has been charged both with attempted murder and domestic abuse.

He is scheduled to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court today.

A PSNI statement issued yesterday said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

