Court report

​A Belfast man who punched a paramedic in the groin has been jailed for four months.

Leigh Pearce Smyth “lashed out” as the victim was trying to treat him at his home in the city. The 30-year-old defendant, of Hill Street, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting an ambulance worker.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the injured party was attacked after being called out to the house on October 30 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecution lawyer said Smyth became violent during attempts to assess him for a suspected medical emergency situation. “He lashed out twice, punching the paramedic, striking him once on the upper thigh and once in the groin area,” she said.

Smyth has already been recalled to Maghaberry Prison after his release on licence for separate offences was revoked.

A defence lawyer said he suffers from a number of mental health difficulties.

“It is accepted this is a serious offence, but the injured party did not receive any long-term injuries nor did they require any medical assistance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She argued that he does not have a history of serious violent offending, with a previous assault on police occurring 11 years ago.

“The injured party did not receive any long-term injuries nor did they require any medical assistance,” the lawyer added.

It was contended that Smyth does not have a history of serious violent offending, with a previous assault on police occurring 11 years ago.

But District Judge George Conner declared: “Any attack on an emergency officer requires to be dealt with seriously.