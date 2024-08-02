Man jailed for four months after he punched a paramedic in the groin
Leigh Pearce Smyth “lashed out” as the victim was trying to treat him at his home in the city. The 30-year-old defendant, of Hill Street, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting an ambulance worker.
Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the injured party was attacked after being called out to the house on October 30 last year.
A prosecution lawyer said Smyth became violent during attempts to assess him for a suspected medical emergency situation. “He lashed out twice, punching the paramedic, striking him once on the upper thigh and once in the groin area,” she said.
Smyth has already been recalled to Maghaberry Prison after his release on licence for separate offences was revoked.
A defence lawyer said he suffers from a number of mental health difficulties.
“It is accepted this is a serious offence, but the injured party did not receive any long-term injuries nor did they require any medical assistance.”
She argued that he does not have a history of serious violent offending, with a previous assault on police occurring 11 years ago.
But District Judge George Conner declared: “Any attack on an emergency officer requires to be dealt with seriously.
“There will be a sentence of four months in the case.”