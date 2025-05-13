Man jailed for over two-and-a-half years after robbing off-licence in Carryduff armed with a knife
Thomas Galloway, 39, of Killynure Walk in Carryduff, to the south-east of Belfast, was sentenced at Downpatrick Crown Court yesterday to five years and four months – half in jail, half on licence.
It follows the armed robbery of an off-sales premises located at the Queensway area of Carryduff on Sunday, February 11, 2024.
The PSNI said: “Galloway was armed with a knife when he entered the premises at around 8.15pm.
“After pointing a knife at a member of staff, he made off on foot in the direction of Ballynahinch with a sum of cash and alcohol. There were no reports of any injuries, but a member of staff was left badly shaken following the ordeal.
“Following further enquiries, officers arrested Galloway and he was subsequently charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and handling stolen goods.”