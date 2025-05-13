Man jailed for over two-and-a-half years after robbing off-licence in Carryduff armed with a knife

A man has been sent to prison for armed robbery.

Thomas Galloway, 39, of Killynure Walk in Carryduff, to the south-east of Belfast, was sentenced at Downpatrick Crown Court yesterday to five years and four months – half in jail, half on licence.

It follows the armed robbery of an off-sales premises located at the Queensway area of Carryduff on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The PSNI said: “Galloway was armed with a knife when he entered the premises at around 8.15pm.

Downpatrick Courthouse

“After pointing a knife at a member of staff, he made off on foot in the direction of Ballynahinch with a sum of cash and alcohol. There were no reports of any injuries, but a member of staff was left badly shaken following the ordeal.