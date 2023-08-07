Man left 'blistered from head to waist' in 'life-changing' suspected acid attack in east Belfast street

She said the victim of the east Belfast assault is a foreign national, and that the attackers were too – although the police have not provided details to corroborate that.

It happened after a carful of people began following him on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s obviously pre-thought-out, given that it was acid that was thrown – it wasn’t that they got out of the car and he got a beating,” DUP councillor Ruth Brooks told the News Letter.

General view of a PSNI car

The substance was thrown in his face, the councillor said, adding the injures are “life-changing” and that “I understand he’s blistered from his head to his waist”.

She also said “the victim may have known his attackers”.

It happened in the Sunwich Street area of east Belfast – a little terraced cul-de-sac off Ravenhill Avenue – at about 6.30pm.

The PSNI also said: “It was reported the victim, a man aged in his 20s, was being followed by a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the victim stopped his car, a number of people got out of their vehicle and one of the suspects threw a suspected corrosive liquid over the man.

“Damage was also caused to the victim’s car when one of the suspects smashed the rear window with a blunt object. The suspects then fled the scene.

“Colleagues from other emergency services attended and provided medical treatment to the man.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to burns sustained on his upper body and face and remains in a serious condition at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation is underway to determine who was involved and a motive behind this attack.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1354 of 05/08/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the initial police press release alluded to “acid”, when pressed further on what the substance actually was, the PSNI said: “Police received a report of an ‘acid attack’ in East Belfast on Saturday 5th, August; however enquiries are ongoing to determine the exact nature of the corrosive substance used in the assault.”