Backlash begins against BBC decision to ditch Irish League highlights show for 2023/24

Called simply The Irish League Show, it was a half-hour show presented by Joel Taggart and Nicola McCarthy.

It was broadcast last season on BBC Two at varying times on a Wednesday night (with the show’s start ranging from about 10pm to 11.35pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also broadcast in the early hours of Friday mornings on BBC3.

A screenshot from an edition of the show dating back to 2015

The news began to emerge on Sunday afternoon, when a fan asked Mr Taggart on Twitter: “Joel, is there any word on a highlights show this season – and if so when will it be shown and where?”

The reply from @TaggartJoel came: “None this season, sadly.”

There has been an upwelling of complaints from fans online, with some of them contrasting the BBC’s Irish League coverage with its GAA coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the statement from the BBC (though it does not explain why the show was axed):

“BBC Sport NI will provide extensive coverage of the new Sports Direct Premiership season, with live matches on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and live radio coverage as part of Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster.

“We will have 12 live games in total from the start of the season until October.

"Two of these fixtures will be on BBC Two NI television and a further 10 matches will be ‘live-streamed’ on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Edited highlights from all Sports Direct Premiership games, including goals, will also be available on the BBC Sport NI website.”

As regards any comparison between its Irish League / GAA output, the BBC said: “We have a diverse portfolio of sports output and have worked hard to enhance its impact, range and appeal – something that we know is appreciated by BBC audiences.”

Here is just some of the reaction so far:

• Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball, 12,300 followers) wrote on Twitter: "The Irish League show being axed is the worst decision the BBC have made for local football.

"Not every Irish League fan lives in Northern Ireland for various reasons, work, studying etc. That show was their release to connect with their team back home. Just find it head-scratching."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Zoë McCullough (@ZMcCullough_UUP, 2,995 followers) wrote online: "Can’t show highlights from local games, yet youth coaches are busting a gut trying to develop kids to play Irish League football."

• Gavyn G (@gingebelfast87, 1,100 followers) wrote: "Disappointing that there is no Irish League highights show. Irish League football is on the up, with attendance and standards improving.

"BBC Sport NI will rightly point to their coverage of live games throughout the season, but a 30 minute highlight show each week is not asking for much.

"Surely there cannot be that many leagues around the world that doesn't have some sort of highlights package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Feels like everytime we take a step forward, we take two steps back."

• Chris Kerr (@ChrisKerr88, 400 followers) wrote simply: "What a shambles."

• Alan Perry (@alanp1771, 880 followers) said: "Clearly BBC Sport NI have no interest in the local game. Be interesting to hear what their reason is."

• Stew Will (@irishwill83, 450 followers) said: "Very disappointing. Irish League Show was really good production and important, in that not only did it recap highlights of action, but also provided analysis of the games - something that we don't have in coverage of the Irish Premiership."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• DF (@DF_HWTL, 171 followers) said: "BBC are a disgrace! Top-end football in our country and can’t even show goals!"

• And Christopher Thompson (@chrisk_port, 300 followers) wrote: "The lack of media exposure just shows how little the TV companies care about Northern Ireland football. I have been saying for years that it's awful how the national team are not ever put on normal TV."

Other smaller accounts said:

"Embarrassing. And they want people to take the league seriously. Local fans can't even watch highlights." (@Proncais1)

"Money enough to send BBC presenters around the world every time Rory McIlroy swings a club but no money to provide basic highlights of our fantastic local football" (@millseronfire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yet GAA gets covered far more! Disgraceful decision" (@dean_strachan)

"The Saturday coverage on the radio will be next to be axed" (@j__larne)