John Herron was pictured in the top alongside Ronan Hale, who plays for Cliftonville.
Larne’s statement this morning is as follows:
“Following the circulation of an image online yesterday evening (Sunday), Larne Football Club can confirm John Herron has been suspended with immediate effect.
Most Popular
-
1
Feile organisers asked if they have warned Wolfe Tones about leading young people in pro-IRA chants
-
2
Larne FC suspends player John Herron after he was spotted on camera wearing ‘tiocfaidh ar la’ assault rifle top
-
3
Irish republican rebel band Wolfe Tones lead giant Belfast crowd in singing Up the Ra ‘on the same night as singing Give Peace a Chance’
-
4
Irish language group Kneecap accused of ‘grooming sectarian hatred’ with Feile mural
-
5
Apprentice Boys of Derry: new era of respect makes for enjoyable ‘Relief’ parade
“For the period of his suspension, John will not represent the club in fixtures at any level. An investigation into this incident is now underway.
“We have shown that we are an inclusive football club for all, demonstrated not only in words but also by our extensive work in the local community.
“There is no room for behaviour which falls outside of this ethos and we fully expect members, players and anyone associated with the club to reflect these standards at all times.
“We will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed.”
More to follow.
More from this reporter:
• Cleric rejects Dee Stitt’s suggestion that UDA/UFF part of ‘Protestant culture’ as Jamie Bryson announces north Down loyalist is ‘a client’
• ‘UDA could not have picked worse target’: remembering the murder of primary school teacher Cyril Murray in east Belfast exactly three decades ago
• Elim church remembers 17-year-old Belfast Christian shot dead randomly 30 years ago by socialist republican faction