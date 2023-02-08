Man left 'distressed' after being 'pinned down' at gunpoint in home by masked men

In a statement the PSNI say they received a report that a man in his 40’s had been assaulted by three men shortly before 6pm.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "The men forced the victim into his living room and pinned him, face down, on his living room floor and threatened him with a handgun.

"All three were dressed in dark coloured clothing with scarves pulled over their faces.

"The victim has been left understandably distressed by their ordeal and we are appealing to anyone who was in the Ligoniel Road area and who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour or who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1684 07/02/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org