Man left shaken following a report of an attempted hijacking with knives in north Belfast
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "We received a report shortly after 11pm that a man in a silver Skoda Kodiak had been approached by another man who got into the front seat. A second man then approached the car and struck the driver, who then exited the vehicle. He was then assaulted by a number of other men, some armed with knives.
"Thankfully, the victim did not report any serious physical injuries, however, he has been left shaken by the ordeal.
"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1775 of 30/30/24."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.