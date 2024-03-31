Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "We received a report shortly after 11pm that a man in a silver Skoda Kodiak had been approached by another man who got into the front seat. A second man then approached the car and struck the driver, who then exited the vehicle. He was then assaulted by a number of other men, some armed with knives.

"Thankfully, the victim did not report any serious physical injuries, however, he has been left shaken by the ordeal.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1775 of 30/30/24."

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an attempted hijacking in north Belfast last night (30th March).

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.