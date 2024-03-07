Man released on bail pending further enquiries after 'large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis' seized in Coalisland
A PSNI spokesman said that wnquiries are continuing, and police would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs, to contact them on 101.
They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Earlier Inspector Knipe said: “We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime.
“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.
“Our investigation is continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”