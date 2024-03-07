Man released on bail pending further enquiries after 'large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis' seized in Coalisland

A 34-year-old man has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries after a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis following was seized during a search of a property in the Coalisland area.
By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Mar 2024, 06:39 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 11:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Murder investigation launched after man found with serious injuries in the Cupar...

A PSNI spokesman said that wnquiries are continuing, and police would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs, to contact them on 101.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

An example of herbal cannabisAn example of herbal cannabis
An example of herbal cannabis
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier Inspector Knipe said: “We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”