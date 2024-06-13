Man rushed to hospital after being found with head injuries in green tent on Northern Ireland beach - woman also treated for injuries
In a statement the PSNI say that a man in his 30s was found around 4.50pm on a stretch of beach off the Golf Links Road in Newcastle.
They add that the man was found in a green tent and he had a head injury.
Police also say that at this stage, it is understood that he man had been attacked on the beach by another male some time earlier – and he had been struck a number of times to his head.
A woman, also in the tent and aged in her 30s, was also taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers are investigating and would ask anyone with any information, CCTV footage or who may be able to help with police enquiries, to call them on 101 quoting 1080 12/06/24.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/