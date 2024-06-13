A tent on the beach

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed an assault on Newcastle beach on Wednesday afternoon, 12th June, to get in contact.

In a statement the PSNI say that a man in his 30s was found around 4.50pm on a stretch of beach off the Golf Links Road in Newcastle.

They add that the man was found in a green tent and he had a head injury.

Police also say that at this stage, it is understood that he man had been attacked on the beach by another male some time earlier – and he had been struck a number of times to his head.

A woman, also in the tent and aged in her 30s, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are investigating and would ask anyone with any information, CCTV footage or who may be able to help with police enquiries, to call them on 101 quoting 1080 12/06/24.