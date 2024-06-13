Oisin Gregg

Funeral details have now been released for a Co Fermanagh teenager who died days after he was injured in a crash in Kesh.

Oisin Gregg, 18, from Belleek, died after a two vehicle crash on the Letterboy Road in the village on Friday night.

Since the crash there has been an outpouring of support for Oisin and his family from across the political divide after initial appeals for prayer after he was seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latterly there has been an outpouring of support and love for his family.

A post from Belleek Primary School says: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the untimely passing of our past pupil, Oisin Gregg.

"Oisin was a quiet natured and caring child with a love for football.

"As a school community, we are heartbroken for Oisin's father Gareth, mother Mary, his siblings; Aoife, Aaron, Callum and Oscar (currently in P5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oisin Gregg

"Oisin's tragic death has devastated the entire community of Belleek, we hope some comfort will be brought to the Gregg family in knowing that we will all do our very best to support you all in the days, weeks, months and even years ahead.

"Rest in eternal peace, Oisin”.

And another message from Devenish College adds: “The Devenish College community are devastated and heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of our former student, Oisin Gregg.

"Oisin offered so much to our College during his five years as a student.

"He was such a kind, pleasant, mannerly and hardworking young man, with a fantastic spirit and enthusiasm.

"His love of sport was so evident in soccer and athletics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He also represented our school in rugby, being a key member of the 2022 Pollock Cup winning team.

"Our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support are with the entire Gregg family including his Mum and Dad, Mary and Gareth, sister, Aoife and brothers, Aaron, Callum and Oscar.

Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Meanwhile a death notice on Funeral Times says that ‘a wake will be held in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home’ on Friday from 3pm to 9pm.

And his funeral will take place in Slavin Parish Church on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Forever loved and always missed by mum and dad Mary and Gareth, sister Aoife, brothers Aaron, Callum and Oscar, grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins, family circle and all his many friends,” adds the death notice.The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the following link – https://vimeo.com/957361363

Tributes to the teenager have stormed social media.

Oisin was a member of the North Fermanagh Young Defenders flute band who said he would be "sadly missed and always remembered".

In a post online they said: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we have lost not only a member of our band, but someone we have been lucky enough to call our friend.

"Oisin has been a part of our band since he was 12 years old, he joined up in October 2017, firstly learning to play the flute & then in June 2018, he decided he wanted to try drumming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His 1st ever parade with the band, was at our annual band parade in Kesh on Fri 6th September 2019, his last parade with the band was just earlier this year, at the Easter Monday ABOD parade in Enniskillen (below is a picture of him on parade on that day) we can only thank him for his effort, commitment and also for simply choosing us to share so many memorable times together.

"He will be sadly missed and always remembered by all of his NFYD family.

"We send our sincere condolences to Oisin’s family and entire family circle at this tough time and they will remain in our thoughts and prayers throughout this difficult time.

"Rest easy young man, gone but never forgotten

“Let's raise a glass to absent friends”.

And in another post, Devenish Saint Mary’s said: “All in the club extend our sympathies to the Gregg family following the tragic and untimely death of Oisin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We extend our sympathies to the wider family circle and our thoughts and prayers are with them now and in the time ahead.”

Meanwhile, Erne Gaels GAA club in Belleek have also extended sympathy to Oisin’s family, and has postponed all club activities for the coming days as mark of respect.

"“Everyone at Erne Gaels would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to The Gregg Family on the heartbreaking passing of Oisin Gregg.