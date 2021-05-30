Man rushed to hospital after ‘sustaining puncture wounds to his arm and back’

A report was received at approximately 10.40pm last night (Saturday 29th May) of an altercation involving a number of people in the Lower English Street area, during which a man in his 20s sustained puncture wounds to his arm and his back.

The PSNI statement adds that the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2283 of 29/05/21.

