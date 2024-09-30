Man spoken to by PSNI about making remarks to teenage girl that made her uncomfortable later taken to hospital after gang assault on Suffolk road

A man was taken to hospital by police after he was assaulted by a number of men on Suffolk Road in west Belfast shortly after 8pm on Sunday evening, 29 September.
According to a PSNI statement, the man had earlier been spoken to by police after a separate report that he had made remarks to a teenage girl that made her uncomfortable.

The statement says ‘We are aware of speculation connecting this incident to recent reported approaches to women and attempted sexual assaults in the area however there is no evidence linking this occurrence to previous reports at present, and no arrests have been made’.

Anyone with information that could assist police investigations should call 101 or submit online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.