Police have appealed for information after the stabbing. Photo: Picture by Jonathan Porter/Presseye.com

Police are appealing for information following the report of an in the Stricklands Glen area of Bangor yesterday, Saturday, 30 October at 8pm.

The PSNI said the victims was running through the Stricklands Glen when an unknown man came out of the forest area and struck him to the head and tried to grab his mobile phone. When the man resisted the unknown man stabbed him in the abdomen.

The assailant then ran off towards the beach area. He is described as being approximately 6’ tall and wearing a black puffa jacket, black tracksuit and a cap.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed anyone acting in a suspicious manner in the Stricklands Glen and surrounding area last night to contact detectives at Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1727 30/10/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Police also appealed for information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

