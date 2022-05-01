Man suffers suspected skull fracture after gang stamps on his head at Belfast’s Shaftesbury Square

PSNI

Shortly after 2.55am, it was reported that a man in his 30s was assaulted by four males at the junction with Donegall Pass – in other words, at Shaftesbury Square, the heart of south Belfast’s nightlife district.

It was reported that one of the males punched the man who fell to the ground, while the other three males stamped on his head and body.

The male was taken to hospital with severe head injuries including a suspected fractured skull.

His condition is described as serious.

The males then made off towards the Lower Crescent area following the incident.

The PSNI was asked for a description of the assailants, but did not provide one.

Police have asked anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 293 01/05/22. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .