Man sustains fractures to his eye socket, and a broken nose during gang attack in the Talbot Street area of Newtownards

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of an assault on a man in the Talbot Street area of Newtownards yesterday evening, Monday 23rd September.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Officers received a report shortly before 9pm that a man had been located in the area with a number of facial injuries, including fractures to his eye socket, and a broken nose.

“It was reported that the victim, who is aged in his 40s, had been walking through a car park at the corner of Talbot Street and the Crawfordsburn Road, when he was assaulted by four people who were dressed in dark coloured clothing.

“It is unclear at this stage if any weapons were used by the assailants during the attack.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have any information which might assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1695 of 23/09/24.”

