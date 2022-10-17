Detectives investigating the incident which occurred just after 10.15pm on Sunday in the Cregagh Road area have made two arrests.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At this stage we believe a number of people were gathered in a property in the area when the assault occurred.

“The injured party, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are believed to be life-altering at this time.

“Two men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.