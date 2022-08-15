Man sustains serious injuries in Belfast city centre

“This injured male was located in the Castle Street area at around 8am, before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition at this time," said Inspector Lowry.
“The man has been described as being aged approximately 35 to 40, with short dark hair and dark facial hair, of medium build, tall in height, and dressed in a dark coloured hooded coat, navy jeans, a red and black short sleeved top, and brown shoes with a white sole.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Castle Street area between 7am and 8am yesterday and saw this male, or witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1924 of 14/08/22.”