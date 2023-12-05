Man sustains serious neck injury during aggravated burglary in his apartment

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at an apartment in the Marinus Park, area of Londonderry on Monday afternoon, December 4.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: “It was reported that at around 3pm, a number of men forced their way into the property.

“They assaulted the occupant with a type of Conducted Energy Device (CED) several times.

"He was also struck in the neck with a sharp object, causing a gash.

“The men took the victim’s phone and wallet before making off.

"The man left the property and managed to signal a passing police car, who stopped and provided assistance”.

The PSNI statement adds that “enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1148 of 04/12/23”.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/