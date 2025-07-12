Man taken to hospital for treatment to injuries believed to be life-threatening after being found in the early hours of Saturday

Man taken to hospital for treatment after being found seriously injured

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment after being found seriously injured

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a man has been located with serious injuries in Lisburn in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 12th July.

Detective Inspector Keon said: “At approximately 5:00am, police received a report that a man had been found seriously injured in the Prince William Road area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries. They are believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding how the man sustained his injuries and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this, or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 486 12/07/25.”