Man taken to hospital for treatment to injuries believed to be life-threatening after being found in the early hours of Saturday
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a man has been located with serious injuries in Lisburn in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 12th July.
Detective Inspector Keon said: “At approximately 5:00am, police received a report that a man had been found seriously injured in the Prince William Road area.
“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries. They are believed to be life-threatening at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding how the man sustained his injuries and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this, or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 486 12/07/25.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/