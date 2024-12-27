Man taken to hospital with a serious head injury after being assaulted with a metal grate outside a licensed premises

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault on the evening of Thursday December 27

The incident happened in Ballygawley Sergeant Fletcher said: "We received a report shortly before 7pm that a man, aged in his 50s, was assaulted with a metal grate outside a licensed premises in the Main Street area. "Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains at this time. "The suspect made off in the direction of Ballygawley roundabout before police arrived. He is described as a man aged in his 40s, with ginger / brown hair of large build and wearing dark jeans, a light hoody and light trainers.