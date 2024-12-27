Man taken to hospital with a serious head injury after being assaulted with a metal grate outside a licensed premises
The incident happened in Ballygawley Sergeant Fletcher said: "We received a report shortly before 7pm that a man, aged in his 50s, was assaulted with a metal grate outside a licensed premises in the Main Street area. "Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, where he remains at this time. "The suspect made off in the direction of Ballygawley roundabout before police arrived. He is described as a man aged in his 40s, with ginger / brown hair of large build and wearing dark jeans, a light hoody and light trainers.
Police have now made an arrest. The man, aged 50, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody. "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the assault, or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage, to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1024 of 26/12/24." A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.