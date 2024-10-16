A pregnant woman

A 30-year-old man has been charged after being arrested following the report of an assault of a pregnant 18-year-old woman in the Ormeau Road area, near Annadale Embankment, on Saturday 12th October.

The man has been charged with a number of offences including common assault and criminal damage.

The man will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, 16th October).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

An earlier statement said it was reported that around 5.30pm, a man threatened the woman before snatching her mobile phone from her.

He then grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground.