Man to appear in court after assaulting pregnant woman - snatching her mobile phone, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground
The man has been charged with a number of offences including common assault and criminal damage.
The man will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, 16th October).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
An earlier statement said it was reported that around 5.30pm, a man threatened the woman before snatching her mobile phone from her.
He then grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground.
But it is believed that two males then intervened and managed to break up the assault and the woman was fortunately not injured.