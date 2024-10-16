Man to appear in court after assaulting pregnant woman - snatching her mobile phone, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 09:01 BST
A pregnant womanA pregnant woman
A pregnant woman
A 30-year-old man has been charged after being arrested following the report of an assault of a pregnant 18-year-old woman in the Ormeau Road area, near Annadale Embankment, on Saturday 12th October.
Read More
Young boy and girl arrested on suspicion of arson after a house was destroyed in...

The man has been charged with a number of offences including common assault and criminal damage.

The man will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, 16th October).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

An earlier statement said it was reported that around 5.30pm, a man threatened the woman before snatching her mobile phone from her.

He then grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground.

But it is believed that two males then intervened and managed to break up the assault and the woman was fortunately not injured.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice