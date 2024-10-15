Young boy and girl arrested on suspicion of arson after a house was destroyed in Co Antrim fire

Hartley Hill

A young boy and girl were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of arson after a house was destroyed in a fire in Co Antrim.

In a statement the PSNI said they attended a report of a fire at a property in the Hartley Hall Crescent area of Newtownabbey shortly after three pm on Saturday 12th October.

Inspector McKenna said: “Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue also attended the scene.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

“A young boy and a young girl were arrested on suspicion of arson.

“They are due to return for interview at a later date, and enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who might have any information which might assist to call 101, and quote reference number 867 12/10/24.”

Around 8 appliances from the NIFRS attended the scene, with the cause of the fire believed to be "deliberate ignition."

It is understood that a three-storey new-build property was razed to the ground in the incident.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS said: "Firefighters were called to reports of a detached house on fire in Hartley Hall, Greenisland.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire using 1 hose reel and 3 jets. The cause of the fire was deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 7.19pm"