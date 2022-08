Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

Police investigating an assault in Limavady on Friday night in which a man in his 20s was attacked with bats have charged a 40 year old man with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates court tomorrow.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.