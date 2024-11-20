Man to appear in court charged with 17 counts of fraud by false representation, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving whilst disqualified
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been charged to court in connection with fraud and motoring offences after a vehicle was stopped by the Police Service’s Auto Crime Team in the South Belfast area on Tuesday, 19th November.
The 37-year-old has been charged with 17 counts of fraud by false representation, as well as using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17th December.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.