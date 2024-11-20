Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged to court in connection with fraud and motoring offences after a vehicle was stopped by the Police Service’s Auto Crime Team in the South Belfast area on Tuesday, 19th November.

The 37-year-old has been charged with 17 counts of fraud by false representation, as well as using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17th December.