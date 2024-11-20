Northern Ireland weather: Another Yellow Weather Warning from Met Office with a minimum temperature of  -4 °C tonight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a third Yellow weather Warning for Northern Ireland – this time for ice.

The warning which has just been issued advises that it will remain ‘cold on Wednesday’ with ‘bright spells and scattered wintry showers, particularly over northern counties’.

It adds that there is a ‘chance of hail and thunder’, ‘will feel cold in the brisk northwesterly winds’ with a ‘maximum temperature 4 °C’.

And tonight the Met Office adds withh be ‘for many places a dry and clear night allowing a hard frost to develop’.

‘Wintry showers continue near the North Coast’, they add with a minimum temperature of -4 °C’.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will see ‘bright spells and further wintry showers, particularly in the north, merging into some longer spells of sleet and snow later’, according to forecasters.

They add there will be ‘occasionally fresh west to northwest winds’ and a maximum temperature of 5 °C.

Lastly the Met Office says the outlook for Friday to Sunday is: “Mainly dry and bright on Friday after early coastal showers.

"Windy with rain and hill snow on Saturday. Staying windy with bright spells and scattered showers Sunday.”

Yesterday Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said: “It is going to be a cold week both day and night with temperatures of -5° C or -6° C overnight in the countryside and exposed areas and city dwellers to see -2° C or -3° C as we go through the week.

She said during the day temperatures should remain 5° C or 6° C but “there is a wind chill factor through the week which means the temperatures feel even colder”.

The Met Office spokesperson added: “This is a time for preparation – be aware and check your driving route before you travel to make sure the roads are not impacted and you have equipment in your car to keep you safe and plan for the cold weather in case you are stuck in your car for a while.”

And according to the Long Range Forecast covering Saturday 23 Nov - Monday 2 Dec: “After a cold start with increasingly cloudy skies into the weekend conditions turn more to rain, sometimes heavy, with strong winds.

"On the leading edge of this some brief snowfall is possible, this more likely across parts of northern Scotland.

"Strong winds and blustery showers, especially in the west close the weekend before a more settled period develops.

"Late in the month there's still potential for more organised bands of rain and stronger winds, with some wintry conditions possible, though most snow limited to northern hills.