Man treated in hospital after attack by burglars who were raiding his home

Police appeal

Police in Newry say a man is being treated in hospital after he was attacked by burglars raiding his home.

Police have made an arrest after the aggravated burglary in the Violet Hill area of the city on Wednesday night.

Detective Sergeant Cole said: “It was reported that a male resident had disturbed a burglary in process when he returned to his home at around 8pm.

“He stated that he was assaulted by two men with what he believed was a hammer, and that one of the men was also armed with a machete-style knife.

“It’s unknown at this stage if anything was stolen as the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which, at this time, are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Shortly afterwards, a 40-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of aggravated burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

"He remains in custody at this time.