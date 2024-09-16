Man who is wanted in Denmark for murder and possession of a firearm arrested today in south Belfast
The 31-year-old man is wanted in Denmark to stand trial for offences of murder and possession of a firearm.
The offences occurred in the Aarhus area of Denmark on 8th March 2022.
He was detained today on a Danish extradition warrant and is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court this afternoon.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Today’s arrest was as a result of an ongoing investigation into a senseless murder that took place in Aarhus, Denmark in March 2022.
“In this case we have worked closely with detectives from the East Jutland Police to locate and arrest this fugitive.
“Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue all those attempting to evade justice.”