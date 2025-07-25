Man who lived in tent outside Belfast Zoo threatened to bite his girlfriend's face off

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A man who previously lived in a tent outside Belfast Zoo has been jailed for threatening to bite the face off a new girlfriend.

Angelo Giovanni Eagleson, 43, received a six-month sentence after he admitted an “outrageous” attack on the woman in a row over refusing to buy him cigarettes.

Eagleson, of no fixed address, also wrecked the victim’s home in the north of the city and subjected her to a tirade of verbal abuse.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he became angry when she declined a request to go to the shops for him in the early hours of May 29 this year.

“He called her a tramp and a dirty whore, began throwing ornaments and artwork about her home and generally trashed it,” a Crown lawyer said.

At one stage in the violent outburst the defendant grabbed the woman and threw her against a wall. “He threatened to bite her face off,” the prosecutor added.

Eagleson pleaded guilty to charges of common assault, criminal damage and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Defence representative Pearse MacDermott said his client had been drinking heavily that night.

“He accepts his behaviour was absolutely outrageous,” the solicitor stressed.

The court heard Eagleson had been homeless before he started a relationship with the victim.

Mr MacDermott disclosed: “He was living in a tent outside Belfast Zoo.”

Jailing Eagleson for a total of six months, District Judge George Conner also made him subject to a two-year restraining order.