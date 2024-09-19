Man who sustained serious facial injuries in vicious Northern Ireland assault last weekend remans in hospital

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Sep 2024, 10:54 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 11:01 BST
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an assault in west Belfast last weekend.
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “We received a report that a man, aged in his 50s was assaulted in the Dunlewey Walk area, either on Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday morning, 14th and 15th September.”

He said the victim sustained serious facial injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Blurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridorBlurred figures of people with medical uniforms in hospital corridor
“A 56-year-old man was arrested in connection with the assault, and has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquires.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was in the Falls Road area, or near Dunlewey Walk, and who witnessed anything suspicious to call 101 and quote reference 419 of 15/09/24. We would also like to speak with anyone with dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.